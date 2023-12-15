2,311 Out Of 160,000 Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Reintegrated Into Society – IOM Report

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Laurent De Boeck, reported that 2,311 out of 160,000 surrendered members of Boko Haram terrorists have been rehabilitated and reintegrated into society.

The report indicated that the majority, around 89 percent, of the reintegrated individuals are native to Borno state, while the rest come from different states across the country.

Approximately 157,689 repentant insurgents are undergoing rehabilitation, including those at the Hajj Camp in Maiduguri, Borno state. Additionally, about 3,000 former combatants and their associates are awaiting judgment in Abuja from relevant courts.

His words: “Since the establishment of IOM in Nigeria in 2001, the Organization has maintained an active presence, with a workforce spanning five sub-offices in Benin City, Lagos, Yola, Katsina, and Maiduguri, along with all main offices in Abuja. Operating in 30 states and the Federal Capital.

“So far, no fewer than 2,311 out of the total figure of 160,000 surrendered members of Boko Haram Terrorists have been rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society, with about 89 percent being indigenes of Borno state, while others were spread from across the states across the country.

“We also have data of about 3,000 former dreaded combatants and their associates who are still waiting for judgment to be conducted in Abuja by relevant Courts.”

On the success stories recorded, the IOM Chief said the Organization collaborates closely with migrants, displaced populations, Communities, governmental bodies, and intergovernmental and non-governmental partners at both the federal and state levels.

“In 2023, the Organization demonstrated a substantial commitment and impactful interventions across various sectors to address pressing humanitarian needs resulting from conflicts, environmental and climate hazards, and displacement across several states.

“For example, under our Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme, IOM was able to reach a remarkable 127,075 individuals across 37 camp locations in Adamawa and Borno states, with significant accomplishments to include the completion of six solar boreholes, the construction of 402 shower and latrine stances, and successful hygiene promotion campaigns reaching 37,266 individuals.

“Likewise, on shelter and Non-Food Items (NFIs), IOM played a crucial role in addressing the shelter needs of 71,666 individuals affected by conflicts and environmental hazards.

“Additionally, 37,277 individuals benefited from Non- Food Items (NFIs) interventions, ensuring access to personal and household items through hybrid, in-kind, and cash-based approaches, as well as the construction of 270 mudbrick shelters, were implemented,” he informed.

De Boeck expressed gratitude for support from various entities and emphasized a commitment to a holistic approach in humanitarian assistance, focusing on coordination, innovation, and community engagement amid complex challenges.

Story continues below advertisement



He stated that the Organization will reflect on past achievements while remaining dedicated to fostering resilience and providing crucial support to those in need.