2023 ECOWAS Marathon: Omoyele Sowore Calls Out President Tinubu

Former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore has called out President Bola Tinubu for not showing any sign of participating in the 2023 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon.

Sowore stated this after picking up his running kits and number bibs for the tournament which will commence in Abuja on Saturday, December 16.

The tournament is divided into two categories, the 5km fun race which will begin at Bannex Plaza at 7.30 am on Saturday, and the half-marathon which will start at 7:00 am in front of the ECOWAS Secretariat. The two events will end at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

President Tinubu is the chairman of ECOWAS, a fact that motivated Omoyele Sowore to urge him to lead by example by participating in any of the categories of the tournament.

Sowore praised ECOWAS for the marathon project, referring to it as “the best thing anyone can do” by embracing fitness and the running community.

He went on to add that he was now a “better person” and that since he began jogging, his health had significantly improved.

The activist turn-politician didn’t stop there, he went on to lament over President Tinubu’s failure to declare his intention to compete in either the half marathon or the fun 5-kilometer race.

“As of now, there’s no sign of his (Tinubu) bib or participation. We can’t have the ECOWAS marathon in Nigeria without the chairman of the sub-regional body participating”, Omoyele Sowore told reporters.

According to him, if President Tinubu actively encouraged running and participated in the ECOWAS marathon, many Nigerians would be inspired to follow suit, enhancing the country’s health and perhaps saving the government money on medical expenses.

Note that the running kits, number bibs, and goodie bags will be distributed to all registered and intended participants at Eagle Square.