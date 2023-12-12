Sowore Reacts As Tinubu Directs Akeredolu To Begin Another Medical Leave, Transfer Power To Aiyedatiwa

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) , Omoyele Sowore has asked the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to relinquish power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Sowore was reacting to a media report that President Bola Tinubu had instructed Governor Akeredolu to delegate his powers to his deputy.

Due to the governor’s health condition, Naija News learned that the power transfer will be facilitated through an electronic signature (e-signature) instead of physical documentation.

The directive was given during a meeting called by President Tinubu yesterday to address the leadership crisis in Ondo.

The Nigerian leader is said to have informed attendees that Governor Akeredolu’s health had deteriorated to the point where he could no longer sign any official letters.

Reacting to the development in an X post on Tuesday, Sowore said the president’s directive to Akeredolu is both illegal and unacceptable.

He said the State House of Assembly must act in accordance with the legal procedures established by law, adding that the governor is incapacitated and that he can’t sign a simple letter is enough reason to impeach him.

He said: “The information circulating that @officialABAT is asking for ailing Ondo State Gov. Akeredolu to transmit another forged letter to “hand over power” to his deputy is both illegal and unacceptable.

“The State House of Assembly must act in accordance with the legal procedures established by law. That @RotimiAkeredolu is so incapacitated that he can’t sign a simple letter is enough reason to kick him out of office.

“That’s exactly what will happen starting from Saturday #AkeredoluMustResign A mass rally is to be held across the state from Saturday, this will happen in all cities and towns across Ondo state, no longer in Akure alone* TAKE NOTE!”