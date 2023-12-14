We Will Take Legal Actions If You Attack Your Teachers – Niger Govt Warns Students

The Niger State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has warned students to stop attacking their teachers with dangerous weapons.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hadiza Asabe Mohammad issued the warning in a statement signed by the Information Officer, Jibrin Usman Kodo.

Condemning the attacks by students on teachers, the commissioner warned that the state government will take legal action against those involved.

The commissioner’s warning is in response to the disturbing incidents of attacks on teachers.

“The Ministry has zero-tolerance to violence in schools and will take all steps legally permissible to stem the trend.

“Suck attacks are worrisome. It is having a detrimental impact on the safety and well-being of teachers, as well as the overall learning environment in the state,” she said.

The commissioner further urged parents to teach their children and wards to appreciate the importance of respecting and showing empathy to teachers and fellow students.

Story continues below advertisement



She also advised parents to monitor their children’s behaviour closely and report any signs of aggression or violent tendencies to the appropriate authorities.