Tinubu Suspends NCAA Boss Musa Nuhu, Orders EFCC To Probe Him, Others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the suspension of the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu.

The presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He stated that Nuhu was suspended to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an unfettered investigation into his activities as the authority’s boss.

The presidential spokesman asserted that the investigation will also include the activities of other senior officials of the agency.

Ngelale added that Capt. Chris Najomo will assume office as the Acting Director-General of the NCAA immediately.

He said: “Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu has been suspended from office to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an unfettered investigation into the activities of the suspended director-general and other senior officials in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

“Chris Najomo assumes office as the Acting Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority immediately.”