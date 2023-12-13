Tinubu Sacks Heads Of FAAN, NAMA, NSIB, Others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the suspension, removal, and replacement of the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) under the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

In a statement on Wednesday, the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said the decision was in line with Tinubu’s determination to bring world-class standards to Nigerian Civil Aviation in consumer protection and the promotion of the well-being of Nigerian passengers and other sectoral stakeholders.

Ngelale said the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, has been removed from office and replaced with Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku as the substantive Managing Director of the authority.

He added that the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Tayib Adetunji Odunowo has been removed from office and replaced with Engr. Umar Ahmed Farouk as the substantive Managing Director of the agency.

Ngelale also said the Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr. Akinola Olateru has been removed from office and replaced with Alex Badeh Jr. as the substantive Director-General of the bureau.

He added that the Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu has been removed from office and replaced with Prof. Charles Anosike as the substantive Director-General of the agency.

Ngelale said the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Capt. Alkali Mahmud Modibbo has been removed from office and replaced with Joseph Shaka Imalighwe as the Acting Rector of the college, pending the appointment of a substantive Rector, in accordance with Section 13(2) of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act, 2022.

He added that the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, has been suspended from office to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an unfettered investigation into the activities of the suspended Director-General and other senior officials in the authority.

Ngelale said Capt. Chris Najomo assumes office as the Acting Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority immediately.

Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the commencement of a diligent process to be conducted by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development to recruit a substantive Vice-Chancellor and other principal officers of the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU).

The President anticipates that the new leadership across this critical sector will uphold the safety, convenience, and comfort of the Nigerian people as primary and sacrosanct in all of their administrative activities.

Due to the high cost of underperformance in the sector, the President demands the immediate establishment of world-class policy design, implementation, and regulatory frameworks to reposition the sector in alignment with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Story continues below advertisement



All of the above-mentioned directives of the President take immediate effect.