Rivers State Finance Commissioner, Isaac Kamalu Resigns

The Rivers State Finance Commissioner, Isaac Kamalu has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Kamalu pulled out of the cabinet on Thursday amidst the gale of resignations that have affected Rivers State in the wake of the political crisis rocking the state.

“I hereby inform you of my immediate resignation as Commissioner of Finance, Rivers State with effect from the date stated above,” Kamalu said in his resignation letter.

“I thank you for the opportunity granted me to serve our dear State under your administration,” he added.

Apart from Kamalu, Naija News reports that other Commissioners have also resigned from Fubara’s cabinet within the last twenty-four hours.

Those who have resigned include the Rivers State Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs. Inime Aguma, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dax George-Kelly, the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Rivers State, Zacchaeus Adangor, the Rivers State Commissioner for Special Projects, Emeka Woke.