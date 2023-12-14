Rebecca Welch Set To Make History As Premier League’s First Female Referee

In a historic moment, a Premier League match will be officiated by a woman for the first time after Rebecca Welch was appointed to take charge of Fulham’s game against Burnley on Saturday, December 23rd.

This groundbreaking announcement coincides with another significant development as Sam Allison is set to become the Premier League’s second black referee, the first in 15 years. Allison will take charge of the match between Sheffield United and Luton Town on Boxing Day.

These appointments address long-standing concerns about the lack of diversity among referees in English football. Criticism, including a report from three years ago pointing to racism as a contributing factor, has prompted a push for greater inclusivity in officiating roles.

Rebecca Welch’s promotion follows recent incidents of misconduct, with two teenagers arrested for suspected misogynistic abuse directed at her during a match involving Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City. Such incidents underscore the challenges faced by officials breaking traditional gender barriers.

Both Welch and Allison are part of a development group established last year. They have previously served as fourth officials in the Premier League, with Welch making history as the first woman in this role last month during Manchester United’s victory at Fulham. Allison had his debut in October last year during Chelsea’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

These referees have also officiated in the English Football League, with Welch making history two-and-a-half years ago as the first woman to referee in the league, overseeing Port Vale’s League Two win at Harrogate Town. Allison, with more than 100 games under his belt, has likewise contributed to the growth of diversity in officiating roles.