Wike vs Fubara: Rivers State Commissioner For Social Welfare, Inime Aguma Resigns

The Rivers State Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs. Inime Aguma has resigned from the State Executive Council.

The commissioner’s resignation is the latest in the string of resignations that have befallen the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara due to the political crisis in Rivers State.

The crisis has pitched Governor Fubara against his predecessor and estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike.

According to Aguma’s resignation letter dated 14th December 2023 and sighted by our correspondent, her decision to resign is personal and based on other pressing commitments.

She wished Governor Wubara a successful tenure and best wishes in other endeavours.

Her letter reads: “I hereby tender my resignation as the Honourable Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Rivers State on this day 14th of December, 2023.

“I thank your excellency for the priviledge to serve in the state executive council.

“My decision to resign is personal and based on other pressing commitments.

“I wish your excellency a successful tenure and pray for best wishes in all your endeavours.”

Story continues below advertisement



Meanwhile, a source told our correspondent that the individuals were ordered to resign by Wike in preparation for a move to the All Progressives Congress (APC).