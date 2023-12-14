How Gunmen Robbed Commercial Banks In Ekiti State – Police

The Police Command in Ekiti State has revealed that armed robbers who attacked some commercial banks in the state on Wednesday, used dynamites to blow open the bank doors.

The Police also revealed that the armed robbers operated with vehicles and motorcycles and made away with cash.

The details were made known in a statement by the Ekiti Police Command on Wednesday in which the State Police Commissioner, Ogundare Dare was quoted to have vowed that the criminals would be arrested and brought to justice.

He added that immediately information got to them, security operatives responded and engaged the criminals, forcing them to abandon the three vehicles and two motorcycles they used for the operation and escape into the bush.

Naija News earlier reported that there was panic in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State following armed robbery attacks on multiple commercial banks in the town.

The armed robbers, who attacked the banks on Wednesday, were captured in trending videos shooting sporadically into the air as residents and passersby scampered to safety.

Three people were feared dead during the attack.

Reacting to the development, CP Dare while commiserating with the family members of those affected, vowed that the criminals would be apprehended.

He urged residents of Ekiti State to go about their lawful duties as security operatives have commenced action on the development.

The statement reads: “While commiserating with the family members of those who were fatally affected and wishing those currently receiving treatment in the hospital a quick recovery, the commissioner calls for calm and implores everyone to go about their lawful businesses as the command will not rest until the hoodlums are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Meanwhile, the command’s tactical squads as well as the military who were deployed to the scene immediately information was received, engaged the hoodlums who abandoned the three vehicles and two motorcycles they used for the operation and escaped into the bush.

“The vehicles and motorcycles were recovered to the station.

Story continues below advertisement



“The commissioner enjoins anyone with useful information concerning the identities and/or whereabouts of armed hoodlums to contact following GSM numbers: 08062335577, 07031620186, 08033470524, 07032152150, 09064050086.”