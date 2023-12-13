Many Feared Killed, Others Injured As Robbers Attack Ekiti Banks

Many customers were feared dead and several others injured following armed robbery attacks on multiple commercial banks in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the armed robbers attacked the banks on Wednesday with gunshots renting the air as residents and passersby scampered to safety.

However, the extent of damage done by the armed robbers to the banks could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

The residents told SahaReporrers that the robbers used dynamite to blow open the entrance of the banks and cart away unspecified amounts of money.

It was also learned that social and business activities in the town were paralysed for several hours as human and vehicular movements stopped while the robbery was going on.