Ekiti State Govt Drags Chef Dammy’s Pastor To Court, Demands N10 Million Damages

The Directorate of Citizens Rights (DCR) from the Ministry of Justice in Ekiti State has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Chef Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, against Pastor Jeremiah Adegoke and the State Police Command for alleged infringement of the chef’s rights.

The DCR is demanding compensation of N10 million for damages on behalf of Chef Dammy.

Recall that the police invited Adeparusi after her pastor, who reportedly sponsored her attempt to break Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon record, filed a petition against her.

The rift between the duo started when the 24-year-old raised an alarm over alleged relentless threats and intimidation from individuals whom she tagged “people of God” and her pastor.

Following Chef Dammy’s public outcry, Adegoke, who is the head pastor of Spirit Word Global Mission, an Ekiti-based church, filed a suit demanding a retraction of the alleged defamatory statement on social media, an apology on two widely read national dailies and payment of a sum of N22 million for damages.

In the suit filed by DCR on November 24, Chef Dammy was named as the applicant, while Adegoke and Ajewole Samuel, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 17 Akure, were named respondents.

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the continued harassment, molestation, threat of arrest, and intimidation by the pastor and the Nigerian police infringe on Chef Dammy’s fundamental human rights.