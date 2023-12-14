Full List: Teams To Play In Europa League After UEFA Champions League Exit

Eight teams have transitioned to the Europa League in the current season following their exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Naija News reports that all the football clubs that secured the third position in Europe’s premier tournament are automatically allocated a spot in the Europa League.

The clubs include Galatasaray, RC Lens, Braga, Benfica, Feyenoord, AC Milan, Young Boys and Shakthar Donetsk.

All teams participating in the Europa League knockout round play-offs will proceed directly into the competition.

The play-offs consist of eight seeded teams, which are the group runners-up, and eight unseeded teams, which are the third-place group finishers in the UCL.

The victorious teams from these matches will advance to the round of 16, where they will face the eight group winners.

Naija News understands that the Europa League knockout round play-off will kick off on 18 December 2023 and Round of 16 on 23 February 2024.

Quarter-finals and semi-finals are scheduled for play beginning 15 March 2024.

According to information on the league’s official website, the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League season will conclude at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland.

The Dublin Arena, boasting a capacity of over 50,000, serves as the official home for both the Republic of Ireland’s national football team and Ireland’s rugby union team.

Originally inaugurated in 2010, this stadium is set to host its second UEFA Europa League final.

Previously, it was the chosen venue for the all-Portuguese final in 2011, where Porto and Braga competed, and Radamel Falcao secured victory for the Dragons with the sole goal, of clinching the trophy.