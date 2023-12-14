FA Explains Why Mikel Arteta Won’t Be Punished For His ‘Disgraceful’ Comment

The English FA has explained why Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, wouldn’t be punished for describing the officiating in the club’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United as “disgraceful”.

Recall that after the Premier League game, which took place in November, Mikel Arteta told reporters how unhappy he was about the officiating of the game.

Arteta called the video assistance referee’s decision to give Newcastle the victory at St. James’ Park “embarrassing”.

He was then charged with misbehaving and was expected to be slammed with a lengthy ban from the touchline or suffer a hefty fine.

However, a statement from the English FA on Thursday, December 14, confirmed that an independent regulatory commission found the allegation against Arteta unfounded.

The statement reads: “It was alleged that his comments constituted misconduct in that they were insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“The Regulatory Commission came to its decision following a hearing.”

On why Mikel Arteta was not punished, the English FA explained: “The word ‘disgrace’…’ has a very similar spelling and pronunciation to the Spanish ‘desgracia’…the Spanish word has connotations of misfortune, tragedy or bad luck rather than the connotations of the English equivalent which suggest contempt, dishonor or disrespect.

“While the English meaning may lead to interpretations of abuse or insult, this was not the intended meaning.”

This means Mikel Arteta will return to the touchline when Arsenal take on Brighton on Sunday. Recall that the Spanish tactician was not on the touchline when Arsenal lost 1-0 to Aston Villa last weekend because he was serving a one-match ban for excessive celebration.