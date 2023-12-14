‘Did Wike Come Down With Structure From Heaven’ – Minister’s Ex-Adviser Queries

Former adviser to the ex-governor of Rivers State, Opunabo Inko-Tariah, has condemned his former principal, Nyesom Wike‘s efforts to control political structures in Rivers State.

Inko-Tariah pointed out that Wike was not under similar external influence during his tenure.

He contested the notion of a fixed political structure, citing the influential roles of former governors Peter Odili and Rotimi Amaechi in shaping state politics.

Naija News understands that there had been a move by some lawmakers allegedly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to impeach the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The political tussle in the state, on Wednesday, saw the state government demolish the House of Assembly.

According to the Rivers State government, the structure was demolished because of the crack in the building caused by a bombing which happened months back.

Inko-Tariah, speaking in an interview with AIT, said, “Did he [Wike] allow anybody to control him when he was governor? Talking about structure, what structure are you talking about? Did Wike come down with any structure from heaven, Peter Odili as a governor had a structure.

“The godfather of modern-day structures in Rivers State should be Peter Odili. The then Rivers state was more or less a PDP system.

Story continues below advertisement



“After Peter Odili, Rotimi Amaechi had his own structure. So what structure are you talking about?”