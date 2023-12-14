Tinubu’s Move To Reconcile Wike, Fubara Has Collapsed – APC

The caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, on Thursday, gave an update on the political crisis between the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Okocha noted that the move by President Bola Tinubu to end the rift between Wike and Fubara had collapsed.

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu recently met Wike and Fubara at the presidential villa in Abuja, to end the political crisis in Rivers.

The crisis, however, in the last few days has seen the state government demolish the state House of Assembly complex, while 27 members of the assembly loyal to Wike defected to the APC.

Okocha while addressing a press conference at the APC national secretariat on Thursday in Abuja said, “I wasn’t part of it, but whatever that was it, has broken down, and it has been broken irreconcilably.”

He also said the four members of the state House of Assembly led by the factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, who sat and passed the budget presented to them by Governor Fubara for the 2024 fiscal year were dwelling on illegality, saying their action would not stand.

Okocha said the APC was wooing Wike to defect to the party, stressing that as soon as he becomes a member of the APC, he would become the party’s leader in the state.