We Will Not Fold Our Hands And Allow Wike Destroy APC – Eze Reacts To Defection Of 27 Lawmakers

A former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has said he and others who built the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not fold their hands and allow the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike destroy the party.

Eze stated this while reacting to the defection of 27 lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister.

Speaking via a statement made available to the media, Eze said the lawmakers were like pieces of furniture, receiving orders and prohibitions from Wike, regardless of whether their actions suit the aspirations of their constituents or not.

He said Wike, who recently boasted of having political structures in Rivers State, has, by his lack of character, succeeded in shooting himself in the foot, and to ensure he doesn’t drown alone, conscripted the 27 lawmakers to go down with him.

Eze said, “Though temporarily, let me formally welcome the 27 lawmakers to the cancerous political party as remarked by their Principal, Nyesom Wike, who once described APC as suffering from stage four cancer, which indicates that the party is at the stage of total collapse.

“It is sad and unfortunate that a man who has predicted the collapse of the party is being treated as someone with the magic wand. Those of us who sacrificed our lives and blood to build up APC will not stay aloof and allow Wike and some of his misguided friends to destroy our party no matter the odds.”

Eze subsequently urged the National Assembly to take over the functions of the legislature in the state to avoid crippling its economy and fortunes.

“This request is crucial and should be considered with swift urgency if the National Assembly has the interest of the State, South South and democracy at heart,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement



Eze called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to note that it is no longer advisable to continue to play a gentleman’s game, adding that the Governor must be aware that it is time to take the fight to Wike and dismantle him formally without any further delay.