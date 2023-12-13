Naira Marley Sues Iyabo Ojo, Demands N500 Million

Popular Nigerian singer and rapper, Afeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley has sued Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Naija News learnt that Naira Marley through his lawyer accused the actress of publishing false and malicious content about his client on her Instagram account.

It was stated in a letter forwarded to Iyabo Ojo that in a post in September 2023, she accused Naira Marley of dealing with the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad spiritually and physically.

The lawyer, also claimed that the actress accused his client of destroying Mohbad whom he described as a brother mentally.

The counsel to the singer is requesting for the sum of N500 million from Iyabo Ojo if she fails to apologise for the accusations levelled against Naira Marley.

Naira Marley’s lawyer asked that she publish an apology statement on her official Instagram account, adding that the apology should also be published on a national daily.

According to Naira Marley’s lawyer, failure to adhere to the condition placed before her would force their hand to file a lawsuit against her.

See the letter forwarded to the actress below:

Story continues below advertisement

