Rivers Assembly Resumes Sitting In Rivers Govt House, Elect Majority Leader

Lawmakers led by the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, have moved their sittings to a new complex within the Government House, Port Harcourt.

According to Vanguard, Ehie, while the House of Assembly in the state is being demolished, was seen making his way, alongside other lawmakers, into the Rivers State Government House.

Naija News understands that the meeting comes following the demolition work on the Assembly building on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

Recall that a State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, ordered that Edison remain the Speaker of the Assembly until the matter before this court is dispensed.

It was noted that the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday gave the directive of relocating the sittings to a new place he provided.

The lawmakers in its first sitting elected Hon. Adolphus T. Orubienimigha as the new majority leader of the assembly.

Story continues below advertisement



As of the time of this report, the state House of Assembly, led by the legally recognized speaker and government of Rivers State, Edison, and other members, are already sitting and debating bills in the interest of Rivers people.