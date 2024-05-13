Rivers Crisis: Tinubu’s Efforts To End Wike, Fubara Crisis Unconstitutional – Falana

Renowned legal practitioner, Femi Falana has voiced concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, describing it as lacking constitutional backing.

During his appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’, Falana emphasized that the President’s involvement did not align with any legal provisions outlined in the Nigerian Constitution.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu had attempted to resolve the crisis, which pits Governor Simi Fubara against his predecessor Nyesom Wike, as the President brokered a peace pact between the conflicting parties.

The president had asked Governor Fubara to recognize lawmakers who decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu, in the pact, also asked the Rivers Governor to reinstate pro-wike commissioners who resigned from Fubara’s cabinet in the heat of the rift

However, the president’s effort failed to achieve much as the relationship between the two political leaders further deteriorated subsequently.

Falana stated that “There is no provision outside of the law to resolve political crises,”

“It’s an extra-legal measure towards the restoration of law and order in that state.

“The President can only wish them well. And if they have taken their battle to the court of law, they just have to follow through and allow the law to take its course.”

The situation in Rivers State remains a focal point of political discourse in Nigeria, with the legal community and political analysts closely monitoring its unfolding.