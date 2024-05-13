Rivers Crisis: Lawmakers Loyal To Fubara To Screen Commissioner Nominee At Rivers Government House

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara, have scheduled the screening of Commissioner-nominee Danagogo Iboroma for Monday, May 13, 2024.

Naija News reports that this move follows the resignation of Zaccaeus Adangor, the former State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, who resigned after refusing his new assignment to the State Ministry of Special Duties.

The session, which aimed to confirm Iboroma’s potential for Adangor’s former role, was officially announced in a letter from the factional Clerk of the House, Dr G.M. Gillis-West.

The letter instructed Iboroma to present himself at the Rivers State House of Assembly, located in the Administrative Block of the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The letter read, “The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites the following Commissioner-nominee for screening and confirmation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council. Danagogo I Iboroma, SAN.”

Iboroma is expected to bring “10 sets of his Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of his credentials and the original,” as per the notification. His screening is pivotal for his approval as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council.

This appointment process is set against a backdrop of significant political tension within the state legislature, reflecting a broader conflict that includes divisions within the state government.

The ongoing reshuffles and the screening of Iboroma signify a crucial phase in the state’s efforts to stabilize its administrative operations amidst these challenges.