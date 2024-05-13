We Know What You Are Afraid Of – Group Discloses Reason Wike Keeps Attacking Fubara

A civil society group, New Rivers Agenda has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of trying to play God in Rivers State politics.

The group insisted that Wike’s greed is the bedrock of the crisis plaguing the state.

They argued that Rivers state people did not make mistakes voting for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The group alleged that Wike is afraid of being probed on how he administered Rivers state for eight years.

They said: “Nyesom Wike is afraid of a probe, so he is fighting the governor. He knew how he ran the state down and siphoned resources of the state for eight years. He also left a heavy debt burden on the state.”

The grouo made the declaration in a statement made available to Naija News on Sunday.

The president of the group, Johnson Zinaka, said Fubara freed the people of Rivers from the bondage of Wike.

He said, “Rivers people didn’t make a mistake in choosing Sim Fubara as governor. The governor is doing exploits, and the people are happy with his performance. He took the bull by the horns to free Rivers people from the Nyesom Wike bondage that has seen state resources end up in private pockets.”

“We all know what the crisis is about in the state. It is about the greed of an individual elected to play God in the affairs of the state. The former governor, Nyesom Wike, is bitter because Governor Siminalayi Fubara has the interest of the people at heart in the development of the state.

“What the Rivers people experienced in the eight years of Nyesom Wike can be best described as years of intimidation, oppression, and harassment. Under Wike, it’s either his way or the highway. He was such a brutal man who cornered the resources of the state for himself and his cronies.”