I Was Declared Wanted Because Of My Refusal To Accept Bribe To Impeach Fubara – Ehie

The Chief of Staff to Rivers State Governor, Edison Ehie, has claimed that he was offered a bribe to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He, however, did not disclose the identities of those who offered him money.

Speaking during a rally in Ahoada East area of the state, the former factional speaker of the State House of Assembly explained that he was invited to impeach Fubara, but he declined.

Ehie claimed that because he refused to give in to their demands, they conspired against him and declared him wanted.

He said, “They invited me, your son, to impeach the governor and I told them clearly, I was not interested.

“They gave me all the money that was hidden before, which I rejected. And because I refused, they conspired and declared me wanted.”

Naija News recalls that Ehie was declared wanted by the police in connection with the invasion of the State House of Assembly last year.

In October 2023, an explosion rattled the state assembly building amidst reports of lawmakers attempting to impeach Fubara.

It was alleged that certain individuals with close ties to the governor were implicated in the incident.

The Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers had reportedly lodged criminal complaints against Ehie with the Rivers State Police Command regarding the invasion and arson of the Rivers State House of Assembly chambers by unidentified hoodlums.