Drama As One Of 27 Rivers Lawmakers Makes U-turn, Returns To PDP

One of the 27 Rivers State House of Assembly members who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Linda Somari Stewart, has reversed her decision.

Recall that 27 members of the House of Assembly said to be loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and immediate governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, dumped the PDP for the APC.

The lawmakers announced their defection at the plenary on Monday, citing division in the PDP as the reason for the move.

A source told SaharaReporters on Wednesday that Stewart, the lawmaker representing Okrika in the State Assembly made a U-turn before the Speaker of the House, Hon. Edison Ehie, declared her seat and 26 others vacant.

The source said: “The lawmaker representing Okrika in the State Assembly made a U-turn as the seats of the defectors were about to be declared vacant”.

Naija News reports that Stewart’s defection means she has moved from Wike’s camp to Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s camp.

Pro-Wike Lawmakers React As Court Affirms Ehie As Rivers Assembly Speaker

The Rivers State House of Assembly faction led by Martin Amaewhule has rejected the confirmation of Edison Ehie as the authentic speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Recall that a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt presided over by Justice M.W. Danagogo, restrained Amaehwule and 26 other lawmakers from disrupting and interfering with the Ehie-led assembly’s activities, pending the motion’s determination on notice.

Reacting to the development in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Amaewhule-led group, George Alabo, faulted the court order affirming Ehie as the authentic speaker of the assembly.

Alabo stated that the court order encouraged the demolition of the assembly complex carried out by Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led executive.