Why I Am The Best To Succeed Edo Governor – Obaseki’s Anointed Aspirant, Ighodalo

A former Chairman of Nigeria Breweries Plc and Edo 2024 gubernatorial aspirant, Asue Ighodalo, has revealed why he is the best man to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking to journalists, he stated that he has worked in the background for several years.

According to the aspirant, he worked with Adams Oshiomhole when he was a governor of the state from 2008 to 2016, and also Obaseki.

Ighodalo stated that he was ready to bring his experience of serving as chairman of various companies to bear when he gets the nods of the electorate next year to govern the state.

The chairman of Alaghodaro Summit noted that several parts of the economy could be used to provide for the people and take them out of poverty.

He said Edo State deserves good infrastructure, such as good roads, pipe-borne water, good hospitals, good schools, and many others.

Ighodalo said, “I am here to serve the state, and I can say I am the best man for the job. I hear people saying I am someone’s candidate, but I can tell you that I am nobody’s candidate. All I will do is to bring my experience to bear, having been chairman of several top companies.

“It was a tough decision resigning from those positions. I’m coming from a comfort zone, and you put all of that down to say you want to do things for your people. I have the ability to do things for many more people, having done for fewer people in the corporate world.

“All of the experience and connections I have had over the years would be brought to bear. I am committed and convinced that I can do it. It looks uncertain, but even it will be certain in God’s name.

“I pledge to give youths the opportunity to serve in my government because the youths have talents to build the state. Be assured that I am fully committed to the uplift of our state, and I will give my life to ensure that.”

Story continues below advertisement



Naija News reports that Ighodalo is allegedly the anointed aspirant of Governor Obaseki.