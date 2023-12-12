‘Well Deserved Honours’ – Tinubu Reacts As Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie Win CAF Awards

President Bola Tinubu has hailed Nigeria’s trio of Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala, and Chiamaka Nnadozie for winning the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards.

On Monday, Naija News reported that Osimhen was named African Footballer of the Year in the male category at the CAF awards held in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Meanwhile, Oshoala clinched the African Player of the Year title in the female category. Nnadozie was named the African Goalkeeper of the Year, and the Super Falcons secured the National Team of the Year award.

In a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said the trio have made Nigeria proud and described their achievements as “inspirational”.

President Tinubu also commended them for their outstanding performances on both national and international stages and for being sources of pride to the nation and inspiring aspiring footballers across the continent”.

He said: “Watching the great ambassadors of Nigeria stand atop the podium as the African Footballers of the Year, in the men and women categories, on Monday night in Marrakesh, Morocco, has strengthened our belief that with hard work, perseverance, and the help of God, everything this nation needs for greatness is within us and available to us.

”I commend Victor and Asisat for not forgetting their roots and days of humble beginnings in the game they love so much and for acknowledging the role of indigenous coaches in shaping their careers.

Story continues below advertisement



”I join all Nigerian fans in praying that this well-deserved honour will be the beginning of a continued journey filled with success, triumphs, and the fulfilment of all your footballing dreams.”