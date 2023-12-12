Soldier Allegedly Stabs Bouncer To Death At Clubhouse In Rivers

A bouncer at a nightclub on Bonny Island, Bonny Local Government Area, Rivers State , was allegedly fatally stabbed by an unidentified soldier on Monday night.

Naija News reports that trouble allegedly began when the on-duty bouncer, Kingsley Abbey, searched the soldier at the club’s entrance as part of the standard protocol and reportedly discovered a knife on him.

Following his finding, he forbade the soldier from entering the club, which sparked an altercation before the soldier reached for the dagger.

The victim’s wife, claimed that she began visiting hospitals right away after learning of the event since she was informed he had been sent to one of them quickly.

However, the heartbroken mother of four detailed that on discovering that her husband was dead, she threw herself on the ground and wept profusely.

The deceased bouncer’s wife said, “We were checking all the hospitals to find out where they kept him but we didn’t see him. At last there is a place called Macurly, that is where I found him. When I got there my husband was already dead.

“I started crying and I asked what happened. They now told me that a uniformed man came to the club where he was working.

“As he was searching him, checking him all around, he said you cannot enter. From there the problem started. They said the man stabbed him,” even as the mother of four insisted on justice for her late husband. I need justice for my husband. I have four children. Who will train them? I’m not working for now. I need justice.”

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police command Grace Iringe-Koko, verified the incident and stated that an inquiry had been launched to determine what transpired and to identify the culprit.

“Yes I can confirm the incident from what the Divisional Police Officer told me. But the identity of the person who stabbed him is unknown. The investigation is ongoing to verify the identity of the person who committed the crime. Once we can get the identity of the person, we will take it up from there and ensure that the necessary procedure is followed,” Iringe-Koko said.