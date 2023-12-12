Rivers Crisis: 27 Lawmakers Who Decamped To APC Were Misled And Misinformed – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that the 27 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State were misinformed and misled.

The pro-democratic group insisted that the lawmakers decamped without realizing the legal implications.

They asserted that the lawmakers vacated their seats when they decamped to the APC.

They subsequently issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections for the 27 “vacant” constituencies in the State House of Assembly.

The convener of the group, Daniel Okwa stated this on Tuesday while addressing the press.

He expressed concern over the recent political developments in Rivers State, describing the situation as detrimental to democracy.

Okwa stated that, according to the Nigerian Constitution, the 27 lawmakers have forfeited their seats in the state assembly due to their defection, necessitating fresh elections.

He said, “A member of a House of Assembly shall vacate his seat if, being a person whose election was sponsored by a political party, he becomes a member of another political party before the expiration of the period for which that House was elected.” Okwa stated, quoting Section 109 (g) of the Constitution.

Story continues below advertisement



“The 27 controversial lawmakers must simply comply with the position of the law by vacating the Rivers State House of Assembly, having breached the Constitution. Under the law, these lawmakers cease to be elected representatives of the people, and their offices must be declared vacant.”