Nigerian Internet Users Do Not Like Outspoken Women – Moet Abebe

Controversial Nollywood actress and media personality, Moet Abebe has said that Nigerian internet users do not love outspoken women.

Abebe stated this in a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos, hosted by former reality star, Natacha Akide, aka Tacha.

Abebe, who recently has been in the news over some controversial opinions on the Bahd And Boujee Podcast which she co-hosts with reality star, Tolani Baj, said the internet detests women who are assertive.

She said, “The internet in general or let me just say the internet in Nigeria. The internet, in general, doesn’t seem to like outspoken women.

“As long as you are a woman that is coming out to say this is what I like, this is what I don’t like, this is what I want, this is what I don’t want, the internet doesn’t like it.”

Men Obsessed With Dating Female Celebrities Should Cut Their Coats According To Their Size’ – Moet Abebe

Meanwhile, Abebe, has offered advice to men who are obsessed with dating female celebrities.

Naija News reports that the movie star spoke during an episode of the “Bahd And Boujee” Podcast hosted by her and reality TV star, Tolanibaj.

According to her, most men obsessed with dating female public figures often cannot handle the situation when they get into such a relationship.

The thespian said such men would often start complaining about the lifestyle of the female celebrity they are dating while knowing what they settled for.

Moet added that such men obsessed with female celebrities should cut their coats according to their size.

She said, “There are a lot of men that are so obsessed with dating female public figures, and when they get into that situation, they can not handle it.

“My advice to men like that, cut your coat according to your size. You met me going out on Monday and Thursday, and you are now complaining about why I am going out on Monday and Thursday. Don’t act brand new. Why you even came into the relationship was because I go out on Monday and Thursday.” [SIC].