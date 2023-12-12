Gunmen Kill Four Soldiers, Kidnap Two Foreign Workers In Rivers

Gunmen attacked a convoy of Daewoo workers travelling along the Ahoada/Abua East-West axis in Rivers State, resulting in the tragic death of four soldiers and two drivers.

The assailants, who struck at approximately 9:30 am on Tuesday, also kidnapped two expatriates from the company.

The victims, en route to the Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa, fell prey to the ambush laid by the unidentified gunmen.

According to an anonymous source quoted by newsmen, the attackers had trailed the expatriate workers, who were under the protection of soldiers, along the Ahoada–Obua Road.

Subsequently, the assailants opened fire on the convoy, claiming the lives of four soldiers and two drivers while abducting two expatriates from the company.

The source said, “During the attack, the assailants opened fire on the convoy, killing four soldiers and two civilian drivers and kidnapped two Koreans in the process.

“The details are sketchy, but efforts are ongoing to get more details from the units. Further details will be forwarded as soon as possible.”

A source from the local community has suggested that the attack could be a retaliatory action in response to a recent military operation in the area, during which weapons and ammunition were confiscated.

However, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, claimed to be unaware of the incident when contacted for comment.

On the other hand, the Nigerian Army’s 6 Division acknowledged the attack and the tragic loss of soldiers.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Major Jonah Danjuma, the acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, confirmed that the victims were members of the 5 Battalion.

The statement read, “Troops of 5 Battalion on routine escort duty for an oil servicing company at Enweh West manifold, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State were attacked by suspected militants, at Emesu junction, along Amungboro -Emuphan Road. Unfortunately, four soldiers were killed in action, with two other oil workers unaccounted for.

“The suspects allegedly escaped through the Emesu waterside, using the Orashi River. Troops are currently combing the general area to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act. Additionally, efforts are ongoing to ensure that the unaccounted oil workers are found.

“The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army/ Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, while acknowledging the supreme sacrifice paid by the gallant soldiers, strongly condemned this unwarranted attack.

“He reassured all that efforts are ongoing to track down these criminals to pay for their crimes.

“Consequently, members of the general public are kindly requested to provide credible and actionable intelligence that could lead to the arrest of these criminals.

“The public is also assured that troops will not relent until all forms of criminalities, such as militancy, oil theft, and pipeline vandalism, are effectively eliminated within the Niger Delta region.”