Customs Take Action Over Viral Video Of Female Officer Demanding N5000 Bribe From Passenger At Lagos Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced an investigation into the viral video of a female officer demanding a N5,000 bribe from a passenger at the Lagos Airport.

Naija News reports that the NCS, in a statement, condemned the unprofessional conduct, saying that a preliminary investigation revealed that the incident transpired at New Terminal, within the departure hall of Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos.

The agency said appropriate action would be taken against the officer, encouraging passengers and the public to report any misconduct or corruption to help uphold the integrity of their service.

The statement read, “The recording reveals an inappropriate request for ₦5000 in exchange for expeditious processing of customs procedures. We wish to confirm that the officer implicated is indeed a member of the Nigeria Customs Service, properly assigned to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Area Command. The NCS strongly condemns this unprofessional conduct and is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism.

“A comprehensive investigation is underway to scrutinize the incident thoroughly, and appropriate actions will be taken. Such behavior is entirely inconsistent with the core values of our service, and we are resolute in maintaining a transparent and accountable customs operation.

“The NCS is unwavering in its commitment to fostering a culture of transparency and accountability. The outcome of the investigation will be communicated to the public at the earliest opportunity.”