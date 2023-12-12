Asari Dokubo Speaks On 27 Lawmakers Dumping PDP In Rivers State

The founder of the defunct Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, has shared his thought on the defection of 27 lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

Naija News had earlier reported that the lawmakers allegedly loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, dumped PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dokubo, in a video on Facebook, said the mandate given to the lawmakers was mainly because they were on the PDP platform.

He further stated that the electorate’s decisions should be respected, adding that the people of Rivers State have the right to reclaim the mandate they had given to the 27 lawmakers who defected to the APC.

Dokubo said, “I’m not a member of the PDP or APC; I’m a friend of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but that does not mean when something is wrong, I will not come out and say it is wrong. The decision of the Rivers State electorates should be respected.

“The mandate we gave to these 27 people in the House of Assembly was that they were on the platform of the PDP.

“The choice of the people according to the results elected and the certificate of returns is that these people are on the platform for the PDP, and Rivers State people preferred them on the platform of the PDP and elected them.

“If they have the courage to say they don’t want to be members of the PDP again, for whatever reasons, they should also have the courage to leave the seat, and if they don’t vacate their seats, Rivers State people have the right to reclaim the mandate we had given to them.”