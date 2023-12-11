Your Budget Proposal Is Unrealistic, Fraudulent – APC Knocks Gov Makinde

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has said that the 2024 budget proposal of Governor Seyi Makinde is unrealistic and fraudulent.

The APC urged the State Legislators to avoid passing it into law without a thorough review.

Naija News recalls that Makinde, in a statement last Tuesday, presented a total sum of N434.2billion as the proposed budget of the state for 2024 before the State House of Assembly members.

Speaking via a statement on Monday by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, APC insisted that the budget was a dubious presentation aimed at hoodwinking the state.

Sadare insisted that Makinde’s government has continuously shown that it lacks innovation, policy direction and accountability.

The statement reads in part, “Pundits and economic management experts have had to express worries over the future of the Pacesetter state in view of the fact that the administration of Gov. Makinde has done little or nothing to improve the economy and create wealth as being done in some other states across the country. To make it worse, an expert recently said that Gov. Makinde has reduced Oyo state to ‘Land Grabbing and Okada/Keke economy.

“Credence was again given to the observation of pundits last week when the governor tabled before the House of Assembly an proposed budget for the 2024 which contained nothing but opportunities to further enrich himself (Makinde) and few individuals who are very to him. In the document, N434.2billion is quoted as the total budget for the year but N260billion is the total amount of funds expected in revenue leaving over N170billion in deficit. How realistic is this?

“A whopping sum of N21billion is budget for the Office of the Governor without any breakdown of what they intend to do with it in specific term while another N485million would go Cabinet and Security service.

“Again, the governor attempted to play a fast one on the public by quoting 20 per cent allocation to education but the pertinent question is; what happened to the previous allocations because virtually all public schools have suffered neglect while pupils carry chairs and table to classrooms from home. Parents pay learning materials such books as well as WAEC and NECO fees on their own.”