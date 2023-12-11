Tinubu Arrives In Maiduguri For Nigerian Army Conference

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for the Chief of Army Staff annual conference.

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) plane touched down around 11:47 am at the Air Force Base in Maiduguri and observed a brief military parade.

President Tinubu was received by Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, former Borno governor, Ali Modu Sheriff; the Minister of Defense, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Senator Ali Ndume, among other dignitaries.

The president is also expected to launch 100 buses procured by Borno State Government to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on citizens.

President Tinubu will do this shortly after paying homage to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai.

President Tinubu, who is visiting the North Eastern part of the country for the first time since his assumption of office, is attending the Nigerian Army Annual Conference as the Special Guest of Honour.

In a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Opening Ceremony will feature an address to Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI troops.

Also, it will feature an inspection of the ongoing Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Maiduguri and the laying of the foundation stone of Headquarters 7 Division by the Special Guest of Honour.