Tinubu Departs Abuja For Maiduguri (Video)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Abuja for Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Naija News reports that the president took off from the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 10:35 am on Monday.

President Tinubu, who is visiting the North Eastern part of the country for the first time since his assumption of office, is to attend the Nigerian Army Annual Conference as the Special Guest of Honour.

In a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Opening Ceremony will feature an address to Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI troops.

Also, it will feature an inspection of the ongoing Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Maiduguri and the laying of the foundation stone of Headquarters 7 Division by the Special Guest of Honour.

Story continues below advertisement



See the video below.