Sowore Hits Akeredolu For Refusing To Handover After Criticizing Yar’Adua’s Family In 2010

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore has knocked Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for refusing to relinquish power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Sowore, in a tweet via his official X handle, called out the governor for his role in ensuring that the family of late former Nigerian president Umar Musa Yar’Adua handed power to his deputy Goodluck Jonathan.

In the past few days, Sowore had continued to intensify calls for the Ondo state governor to hand over power to his deputy over his ailing health.

In his latest tweet, Sowore revealed that Akeredolu, while serving as the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), ensured that the family of late Yar’Adua handed over power to his then-vice, Goodluck Jonathan.

Tweet by Sowore read, “That was the hypocritical @RotimiAkeredolu when he was the president of the @NigBarAssoc in 2010 speaking on the fate of late Umaru Yar’Adua when his family led by his wife, Turai was using Nigerian to play Russian roulette. Today, Aketi’s people are doing the same to Ondo state people.”

Meanwhile, leaders from the Ondo Elite Assembly (OEA) in Ondo State have suggested that recent forgery allegations amidst Governor Rotimi Akeredolu‘s absence are part of an effort to compel him to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The group, through their General Secretary, Yemi Oladiran, however, said that “What we are witnessing in Ondo State is the frustration resulting from defeated expectations. Akeredolu’s ‘sin’ is simply that he has refused to die.

“This entire forgery alarm is merely an attempt to blackmail and defame the governor. They aim to coerce the governor into transferring power to Aiyedatiwa.”

While condemning Obe over his claims of forgery regarding the Governor’s signatures, Oladiran, accused him of “intentionally deceiving members of the public and attempting to incite unrest and violence against the government”

He expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which the alleged signatures were presented and supposedly investigated, stating that it raised significant concerns.