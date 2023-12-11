Rivers: Reverse Order Restraining Gov Fubara From Performing Official Functions, Group Urges Court

The Coalition for Truth and Justice has opposed a recent Federal High Court directive that restrains Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, from carrying out specific responsibilities.

The group while urging a reversal of this controversial decision, expressed concern over what it perceives as unjustified interference in the governance of Rivers State.

The Federal High Court in Abuja issued a restraining order against Governor Fubara and others, prohibiting them from obstructing the statutory duties of the State House of Assembly. These duties include actions such as the removal or transfer of the Clerk and Deputy Clerk of the House.

During a press conference on Sunday, December 10, 2023, the Coalition accused the judiciary of turning a blind eye to the realities in the country.

The Coalition’s Executive Director, Joyce Ogwu, asserted that the court order indicated a troubling level of interference in the state’s governance.

Ogwu expressed disappointment, stating, “The Coalition for Truth and Justice is afraid that the Judiciary is now for sale to the highest bidder, and the implication is that the commoner has to look elsewhere for elusive justice.”

The Coalition contended that the Federal High Court had exceeded its jurisdiction by intervening in a matter that ought to fall under the purview of the National Industrial Court.

They argued that the court’s decision did not align with the best interests of the people of Rivers State and called for a comprehensive examination of the irregularities perpetuated by the judiciary.

Expressing doubt about the Federal High Court’s involvement in issues related to the appointment and removal of the Clerk and Deputy Clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly, the Coalition urged relevant authorities to promptly review the matter.

They emphasized the importance of addressing these concerns before any further damage is inflicted on the democratic process.

The statement reads in part, “The gang up against the people of Rivers State has assumed a new dimension with the active involvement of the Judiciary. This portends grave danger for our nascent democracy.

“The Coalition for Truth and Justice calls on the relevant authorities to look into the anomalies perpetuated by the courts in Nigeria. It is becoming a banana republic where anything goes to the highest bidder.

“The presiding judge erred substantially by adjudicating a matter outside its jurisdiction. In the eyes of the law, the action stands invalid. The High Court arrogated to itself the powers of the National Industrial Court.

“We are calling for a reverse of the court order by the Federal High Court on Rivers state in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1613/2023 before Justice JK Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja.

“We desire that the matter be looked into again in the interest of justice before we sink into the abyss.“