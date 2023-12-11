Osun JUSUN Insists Strike Will Continue

The industrial action of the Osun State chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) will persist, as stated by its Chairman, Oluwagbemiga Eludire.

In a statement made available to journalists during the weekend, Eludire reiterated that the strike would continue due to the unmet demands of the union.

He further clarified that the ongoing issue between the state government and the Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, is unrelated to JUSUN’s demands.

Eludire emphasized that the purpose of the strike was to advocate for the welfare of JUSUN members.

He said: “The issue of NJC doesn’t concern JUSUN. The issue is between the Chief Judge and the executive arm, and that is none of our business. The Chief Judge is our mother, and the governor, Ademola Adeleke, is our father.

“If there is anything between them, we don’t dare dabble into such. Our own concern is the welfare of our members.

“The question is, have they attended to our concerns? From day one, our decision is that until our demands are met, the strike continues, and that is the status quo, and it remains the situation for now.”

Naija News understands that JUSUN in Osun had, since Wednesday, November 22, 2023, initiated an indefinite strike following their dispersal by police operatives using tear gas at the Osun State High Court premises in Osogbo.

The security operatives had done that purposely to prevent JUSUN members from physically harassing Justice Adepele Ojo, the Chief Judge whom they have been protesting against.

The judiciary workers have accused the Chief Judge of abusing her office and depriving them of their rights. In response, the Osun State House of Assembly launched an investigation against the chief judge and resolved to have her suspended by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

However, the National Judicial Council, NJC, rejected Adeleke’s request to suspend the Chief Judge last week.