Gunmen Kidnap Cross River Traditional Ruler

The traditional ruler of Akpabuyo Local Government Area in Cross River, Etiyin Maurice Edet, has been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen.

Naija News learnt that Edet was whisked away in the attack that happened on Sunday at his residence in the council area.

According to reports, one of the traditional ruler’s aides was fatally shot during the kidnapping.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, SP Irene Ugbo, stated that she did not have any further details at the time of the press release.

However, a source revealed that the traditional ruler’s aide was killed while attempting to prevent his principal from being abducted.

Naija News understands that Akpabuyo, notorious for criminal activities, is less than 15 kilometres from Calabar, the state’s capital city.

Meanwhile, one Samuel Soyemi has detailed a terrifying encounter where men, claiming to be police from Zone 2 in Lagos, forcibly entered his home and abducted his family.

During the late-night incident on October 10, Soyemi recounts the alleged officers extorted over one million Naira and falsely accused him of serious crimes.

Soyemi in a chat with Punch noted that he was being accused of being a ritualist and cultist, which he vehemently denied and was forced to transfer a large sum of money to avoid further threats.

He said, “We hardly eat at home as I am talking to you, because I had to borrow the money I sent to them that day. My wife and I are going through hell, with a nine-month-old baby at hand. Everything they took from me is almost N3m, including phones and jewellery. I need justice. We went to Zone 2, but nothing was done about the matter. The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, should come to my aid.”

Soyemi‘s lawyer, Kayode Aderemi, revealed that a petition had been written to the office of IGP Egbetokun.

A copy of the petition, it was gathered, was also made available to the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, on November 30.

According to the petition, seven armed men reportedly stormed Soyemi’s residence in Osiele, seizing valuables worth over N2m aside from extorting him to the tune of N1,025,000.

The petition read, “At about 23:00 hours (11:00 p.m.) of October 10th, 2023, seven men stormed our clients’ house at Alanco axis, Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State. These men were fully armed with guns. They later identified themselves as police officers from the Police Zonal Command, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State.

“Without stating allegation of any crime against our clients, they ransacked our clients’ two-bedroom flat and took several valuables belonging to our clients. The valuables include a golden bracelet worth N750,000; a diamond earring worth N650,000; an iPhone 11 worth N400,000; a New Age power bank (20 mAh) worth N20,000; and three iPhone chargers worth N6,000 each.

“After all these items were forcefully taken at gunpoint, our clients (a total of six family members) were arrested that same night and driven to the Ifo Police Station, Ogun State.

“While at the Ifo Police station, the police officers told our clients that if they did not transfer the sum of N10,000,000, they would be killed and no one would know, since their arrest at Abeokuta was not documented.

“Afraid for their lives, our clients immediately placed emergency calls to family and friends to request financial support. Then, a total of N1,025,000 was immediately transferred to the account provided by one of the officers later identified as Officer Oladapo Olayemi.

“The account that the police officer received the money N1,025,000 is OPay 91262404.”