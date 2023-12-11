Policemen ‘Kidnapped’ Me, Collected N1 Million For My Release – Man Alleges

One Samuel Soyemi has detailed a terrifying encounter where men, claiming to be police from Zone 2 in Lagos, forcibly entered his home and abducted his family.

During the late-night incident on October 10, Soyemi recounts the alleged officers extorted over one million Naira and falsely accused him of serious crimes.

Soyemi in a chat with Punch noted that he was being accused of being a ritualist and cultist, which he vehemently denied and was forced to transfer a large sum of money to avoid further threats.

He said, “We hardly eat at home as I am talking to you, because I had to borrow the money I sent to them that day. My wife and I are going through hell, with a nine-month-old baby at hand. Everything they took from me is almost N3m, including phones and jewellery. I need justice. We went to Zone 2, but nothing was done about the matter. The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, should come to my aid.”

Soyemi‘s lawyer, Kayode Aderemi, revealed that a petition had been written to the office of IGP Egbetokun.

A copy of the petition, it was gathered, was also made available to the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, on November 30.

According to a copy of the petition, seven armed men reportedly stormed Soyemi’s residence in Osiele, seizing valuables worth over N2m aside from extorting him to the tune of N1,025,000.

The petition read, “At about 23:00 hours (11:00 p.m.) of October 10th, 2023, seven men stormed our clients’ house at Alanco axis, Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State. These men were fully armed with guns. They later identified themselves as police officers from the Police Zonal Command, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State.

“Without stating allegation of any crime against our clients, they ransacked our clients’ two-bedroom flat and took several valuables belonging to our clients. The valuables include a golden bracelet worth N750,000; a diamond earring worth N650,000; an iPhone 11 worth N400,000; a New Age power bank (20 mAh) worth N20,000; and three iPhone chargers worth N6,000 each.

“After all these items were forcefully taken at gunpoint, our clients (a total of six family members) were arrested that same night and driven to the Ifo Police Station, Ogun State.

“While at the Ifo Police station, the police officers told our clients that if they did not transfer the sum of N10,000,000, they would be killed and no one would know, since their arrest at Abeokuta was not documented.

“Afraid for their lives, our clients immediately placed emergency calls to family and friends to request financial support. Then, a total of N1,025,000 was immediately transferred to the account provided by one of the officers later identified as Officer Oladapo Olayemi.

“The account that the police officer received the money N1,025,000 is OPay 9126240487, belonging to one Olufunke Ebunoluwa Samuel. Our clients later learned that on the same night, the money was remitted to the Access bank account of Officer Oladapo Olayemi.

“Our clients also informed us that they have reported the matter to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2 who has invited them. Our clients have honoured the invitation but nothing concrete has come out of it.”

The counsel in the appeal charged Egbetokun to investigate and prosecute the seven police officers “that committed this act tantamount to robbery.”

He also asked that Soyemi’s N1,025,000 and other items taken away be recovered.

Aderemi urged Egbetokun to protect the Soyemis over fear that the cops could return to harm them, “since these seven police officers already know the house and other details of our clients.”

He added, “We are ready and willing to provide a statement of account to evince the transactions referenced above should they be required.”

The spokesman of the police, Adejobi, confirmed that the police had received the petition, adding that every petition was treated objectively, especially when the petition bothers on unprofessionalism and corruption.

Speaking on the progress in the petition, he expressed assurance that necessary action must have been taken on it, asking the complainant to follow up through police complaint platforms.

He said, “Definitely, every petition is attended to and treated objectively, more so when it borders on unprofessionalism, highhandedness, and corruption.

Story continues below advertisement



“I am sure necessary action must have been taken on it. He can also follow up on the case through our complaint platforms.”