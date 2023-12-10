Scottish Legend Urges Glasgow Rangers To Replace Cyriel Dessers

Former Scottish footballer Alan Hutton has urged Glasgow Rangers to sign a striker who is more dependable than Cyriel Dessers in January.

Recall that Cyriel Dessers joined Rangers from Italian team Cremonese for a transfer fee worth €4.5 million during last summer’s transfer window, but he hasn’t exactly made an impression at the Ibrox Stadium.

The out-of-favour Super Eagles of Nigeria striker who finished last season’s Europa Conference League campaign as the highest goalscorer managed to score just six goals and provided three assists in 23 games in all competitions.

Since Philippe Clement was appointed Rangers coach, the 28-year-old Dessers has not been able to establish himself in the starting lineup, making just four starts in nine possible starts in all competitions.

Rangers are now eight points behind leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership after 13 games. Hence, Hutton believes Rangers need to sign a more productive striker in January to be able to contend for the title.

“And in attack, Rangers need a striker to help them improve,” Hutton told to Football Insider.

“They need an out-and-out No.9 who is going to score you 20 goals a season.

“Dessers has had opportunities but it’s not worked and Danilo is a very good player but needs to play alongside someone.”

Just like how Cyriel Dessers is struggling to establish himself at Glasgow Rangers, he hasn’t been able to establish himself in the Super Eagles of Nigeria squad. The last time he played for the Nigeria national team was in a friendly game against Algeria in September 2022.