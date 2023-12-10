Burna Boy Reveals Why Nigerians Hate Him

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has explained why Nigerians hate him in the music industry.

Naija News recalls that Burna Boy has repeatedly claimed that Nigerians hate him.

In ‘Thank You’, a track from his recent album, I Told Them, Burna Boy insinuated that Nigerians don’t appreciate him enough despite making the country proud.

However, in a post via his X handle on Saturday, the ‘Stand Tall’ crooner said he is hated by his ‘inferiors’ for having no ‘superiors.’

Sharing a photo of himself, he wrote, “Hated by my inferiors for having no superiors.”

Meanwhile, Kittitian dancehall artiste, Byron Messia, has expressed his delight at collaborating with Nigeria’s Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, on the remix of his song ‘Talibans.’

During a conversation on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Messia enthusiastically praised Burna Boy’s exceptional talent, describing it as “insane.” He also shared insights into the creative process behind the song.

He mentioned that Burna Boy doesn’t write during studio sessions; instead, he crafts his verse through freestyling.

He said: “Burna did his verse on the song, ‘Talibans II’ in my presence. The session was fun and exciting. Burna murdered that remix. The way he came up with that verse, mehn, this man is talented, gifted like out of the world, crazy, insane like insanely talented.

Story continues below advertisement



“He didn’t even write his verse. He didn’t stand in the studio boot for an hour. It was a crazy moment.”