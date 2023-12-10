Tinubu Receives ECOWAS Leaders Ahead Of Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday received the 64th Extraordinary Session of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at the State House Conference Centre.

Naija News reports that the visiting Head of States and leaders were received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar and ECOWAS president, Omar Touray.

Following coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger since 2020, the Economic Community of West African States bloc also saw member states Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau claim attempted coups in recent weeks.

ECOWAS leaders will today discuss delayed transitions back to civilian rule for Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger.

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is current chair of ECOWAS and US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee will also be at the meeting to discuss how to support Niger’s return to democratic rule and Sahel security.