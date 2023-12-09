Your Statement Is Irresponsible, Insensitive – CNG Knocks Yar’Adua Over Kaduna Bombing

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has berated Senator Abdul’aziz Yar’Adua over his statement on the Kaduna bombing.

The group insisted that the lawmaker’s submission lacked compassion, pity, and empathy towards the bereaved community.

Naija News recalls that Yar’Adua had described the accidental drone attack as an honest mistake that should not warrant the resignation of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

He also advised the Kaduna State Government to direct members of the Muslim community to always apprise the government of any huge gatherings in the state, so that security can be reinforced to avert any such occurrence.

Reacting via a statement on Saturday, the CNG claimed that Yaraduwa blamed the attack on the bereaved community while absolving the military.

Charanchi said: “The recent bomb attack in a Kaduna village has left the nation in shock and mourning after the loss of hundreds of innocent lives.

“During this difficult time, the Senator’s comments, which displayed a lack of compassion, pity, and empathy towards the bereaved community are insensitive, self-serving, and irresponsible.

“Such remarks show a severe lack of compassion, pity, and empathy towards the affected families.

“At a time when the nation should unite in grief and provide comfort to the affected families, Senator Yaraduwa’s statements have only deepened their pain and sorrow.

“It is expected that every leader in this period of mourning should show deep empathy, care and sensitivity towards the affected families.

“Rather than causing any more pain and anguish to the families, political leaders should unite and work together to prevent such attacks from happening again.”

According to the CNG, the irresponsible remarks on the Kaduna killings by Senator Yar’Adua were driven by excessive greed for favours from the Senate leadership at the expense of the lives of innocent Northern lives.

“By shifting blame to the bereaved community, he did not only disrespect their suffering but also failed to acknowledge the magnitude of the tragedy.

“This insensitivity breaches the trust and confidence that the people of Katsina placed on him as their representative.

“It is imperative that elected officials demonstrate sensitivity and understanding, particularly in times of crisis, the group added.