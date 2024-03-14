Northern Senators Forum Announce New Chairman, Executives

The Northern Senators Forum has named Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua as its new chairman following the resignation of Bauchi Central Senator, Abdul Ningi.

Yaar’Adua, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is the lawmaker representing Katsina Central in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Senator Tahir Montuno also emerged as the spokesperson of the forum.

Naija News recalls Ningi, on Tuesday, stepped down as the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

His resignation from the position follows his earlier suspension on Tuesday by the Nigerian Senate over allegations of budget padding.

Ningi, in his resignation letter, said his decision is based on unfolding events in the National Assembly, the north and Nigeria at large.

The lawmaker, in a personally signed letter addressed to the forum secretary, said, “I will like to resign as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum. This is, of course, necessitated by unfolding events in the National Assembly, the North, and the Nation at large.

“I will like to specially thank members of the forum for the opportunity given to me for the last eight months to spearhead this very important forum.

“I believe this forum is very important and fundamental to the progress of northern Nigeria.”