Lawmaker Speaks On Call For COAS’ Resignation Over Kaduna Bombing

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, has stated that the recent drone attack in Kaduna, which resulted in multiple casualties, was an honest mistake and does not necessitate the resignation of Army Chief, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

In a Channels Television interview, Yar’Adua commended the COAS for acknowledging the error and called for peace rather than demanding resignations.

The Senator’s comments come in response to the Northern Elders Forum’s demand for top military officials to resign following the incident in Tudun Biri village, which claimed over 85 lives.

Usman Yusuf, a member of NEF had condemned the military’s actions, stating that an institution meant to protect citizens from external threats is instead causing harm to the people.

Yusuf pointed out that in other countries, such a grave mistake would typically lead to the resignation of military chiefs, as the incident has led to national mourning in Nigeria.

He said, “They will all resign; everybody in the chain of command will be fired. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), everybody will go and the President will cut his trip and return home.”

Yar’Adua in reaction to the call highlighted that such precision miscalculations are not unique to the Nigerian Army.

He also suggested that the Kaduna State Government should be informed of large gatherings to enhance security and prevent similar incidents.