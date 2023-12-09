Tinubu Celebrates Akpabio On 61st Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has celebrated the President of the 10th Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on the occasion of his 61st birthday on December 9, 2023.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Saturday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

President Tinubu stated that Akpabio’s antecedents and achievements continue to attract recognition at home and abroad.

The president affirmed the outstanding leadership qualities of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who became a Governor at 45, after serving as a Commissioner in three different ministries.

Tinubu appreciated the loyalty, dedication, and commitment the Senate President has demonstrated over time, with measurable and lasting legacies to show for his time in various offices, most significantly exemplified by the uncommon transformation of Akwa Ibom into one of the most vibrant and frontline states in the country.

As the Senate President turns 61, President Tinubu wished the Chairman of the National Assembly, whose service to the nation continues to inspire patriotism, many happy returns.

The President prayed that God Almighty will continue to bless Senator Akpabio and his family.