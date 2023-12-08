We Are Expecting The Rule Of Law To Be Upheld In Nnamdi’s Kanu Case – NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA) Onitsha branch has expressed hope that the rule of law will prevail in the final determination of the treasonable charge against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement is coming ahead of the scheduled December 15 Supreme Court judgment on the Federal Government’s appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which had earlier discharged and acquitted Kanu of all the charges of treasonable felony and consequently ordered his unconditional release.

Speaking yesterday at the annual 2023 Law Week, with a theme: “Ensuring the rule of law in a flawed judicial and political environment,” Chairman of the Onitsha branch, Dickson Uba said that refusing to release the IPOB leader despite the verdict from High Court and Appeal Court does not push the narrative that there is an advancement of the rule of law in a judicial and political environment.

According to him, “We are expecting the rule of law to be upheld. A situation where both the High Court and Appeal Court ordered his release and it was disobeyed does not augur well for the advancement of the rule of law in a judicial and political environment.”