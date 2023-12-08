Police Arrest Officers Filmed Begging Foreign Biker For Money In Oyo

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force seen in a recent viral video begging a foreign biker for money have been arrested.

In a statement on Friday, the Oyo State Command of the force criticized the unprofessional attitudes of the personnel, stating that the officers have been identified and arrested for further disciplinary actions.

Naija News reported earlier that, in a now-viral video, the officers were captured on camera demanding money from a female biker who was on a tour of Nigeria from the Netherlands.

The video clip has since generated a barrage of social media reactions.

However, on Friday morning, the Oyo State force command said via its X handle that the erring officers had been apprehended and would be made to face disciplinary actions.

“Viral video portraying the regrettable misconduct of certain policemen along Moniya-Iseyin Road has been accessed. All those involved have been apprehended for immediate disciplinary actions. Supervision will be increased. Please report any misconduct to Xsquad on +2348023535470,” the command noted.