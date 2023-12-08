Police Arrest Adamawa Teenager For Allegedly ‘Raping’ A Chicken

A 17-year-old resident of Viniklang, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawali Mori, has been apprehended by police operatives for engaging in sexual activity with a cock.

The arrest was made because his actions were deemed unnatural.

Naija News learned that Mori was caught in the act by Esther Dimas, another resident of Viniklang, who promptly reported the incident to the police.

In a statement released by the Adamawa Police Command, it was revealed that Mori admitted to the crime but was unable to provide a motive for his actions.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, has expressed his concerns regarding the incident and has consequently ordered a covert inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, two individuals, Shamsun Mohammed, 25, and Ya’u Yinusa, 25, have been remanded at the Ibadan correctional facility for alleged murder by the Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan.

The defendants were charged with conspiracy and murder, Naija News understands.

During the ruling, the magistrate, S. Zubair, declined to hear the defendants’ plea due to lack of jurisdiction. She directed that the case file be returned to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal guidance. Zubair then adjourned the case until January 30, 2024, for further deliberation.

The prosecutor, Inspector Oladejo Balogun, stated that the crime was perpetrated by the defendants in the Bodija area of Ibadan on November 22 at approximately 4 pm.

Balogun further revealed that the defendants, along with unidentified individuals, unlawfully took the life of one Usman Umaru, aged 25, by inflicting a fatal stab wound to his chest using a shattered bottle.

This act of violence clearly violates Sections 324 and 319 of the Oyo State Criminal Laws of 2000, as highlighted by Balogun.